3 men arrested for allegedly robbing a pizza delivery man in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police said they arrested three men after they allegedly robbed a pizza delivery man Thursday evening.

Bridgeport police said the incident occurred in front of 493 Brooks Street.

“There has been several of these types of robberies happening throughout the city and especially the eastside. With the heads up police work and determination of the Patrol Division, K-9 and the Robbery Squad three suspects were taken into custody last night shortly after the robbery occurred,” said police.

Police said the three men arrested may be responsible for several recent robberies.

Police said they arrested Talik Morris, 20; Johnny Barnes Jr., 20; and Anthony Clemons, 19. Police did not provide any information on possible charges.