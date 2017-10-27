CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police find 10-year-old after second joy ride in father’s car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND — Authorities say a 10-year-old Ohio boy is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended when troopers boxed him in along the Ohio Turnpike.

Police say it's the second time in the last two weeks the boy has gone on joyrides.

The car was taken Thursday morning in Cleveland. The Highway Patrol says Westlake police began the pursuit on Interstate 90 west of Cleveland and that the boy then drove at speeds reaching 100 mph on the turnpike.

Patrol Sgt. Tim Hoffman says the boy finally drove onto a grassy berm at a slow speed to avoid stop sticks, which allowed a trooper to nudge the vehicle with his cruiser into a mile post sign and another to block him from re-entering the roadway.