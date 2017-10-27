Dry, pleasant Saturday; tracking possible rainstorm Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It felt nice to see the sun again today after some much-needed rain. We get another dry and pleasant day Saturday before rain returns.

If you split the weekend into halves, there’s a sharp contrast between the two. Saturday will bring partly cloudy and dry conditions with highs in the 60s, with a shower or two possible after dark.

Sunday will be an active weather day as we’re expecting quite a wind and rainstorm on the way. Showers will increase in frequency during the morning and middle of the day, and downpours may be present later in the day. The wind will also be an issue, with gusts that could be topping 40 or 50 mph in spots. Many of the leaves that are still left on the trees may be flying around as those winds crank up.

Rainfall-wise, we may be dealing with yet another 2 to 5 inches in the rain bucket. Some minor flooding is possible, so we’ll be tracking this rain closely.

It all clears out by Monday mid-day, with sunshine breaking out for Halloween on Tuesday. As the kids head out trick-or-treating, the weather should be fairly seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mainly clear skies.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear. Low: 37-45.

Saturday: Patchy fog early. Morning sun mixing with some afternoon clouds. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain developing, some could be heavy at times especially late-day and at night. Becoming windy. High: Low-mid 60s.

Monday: Rain ends early, clearing, remaining breezy. High: Mid-upper 50s.

Halloween: Sunny. High: Upper 50s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here