Foodie Friday: Bloomfield Village Pizza

BLOOMFIELD — Good food and good people are the pillars of success at Bloomfield Village Pizza.

A staple in town for nearly 30 years, the popular spot is owned by a husband and wife team.

Maria (from Romania) and Stratos (from Greece) Livanis took over the restaurant nearly nine years ago and offer everything from thick pan pizza to thin crust pies, calzones, creative and tasty salads to double-cooked wings and the popular fish fry every Friday night.

Using fresh ingredients and serving made-to-order meals is what separates this duo from the rest and it shows with each loyal customer.

Said Dang T. on Facebook, “great pizza and extremely friendly service. A combination that is hard to find.”

The Livanis’ treat everyone like one of their own and it shows in the fun, energetic atmosphere that starts at the top and it doesn’t go unnoticed.

Jason S. said it best this way in an online review, “family, what more can you ask for. Love is in the food.”

If you drop by Bloomfield Village Pizza for a slice of heaven, tell them the Foodie Friday gang sent you.