FOX61 High School Patrol Game of the Week: Cheney Tech vs. Prince Tech

MANCHESTER — On this week’s High School Football Patrol Game of the Week, we will travel to Manchester as the Cheney Tech Beavers take on the Prince Tech Falcons.

The Falcons (5-0) are coming off a 42-8 win over MCW United. The Falcons are averaging 32 points per game and only allowing 11.2 points on defense.

As for the Beavers (3-3), they are coming off a 41-28 loss to Platt Tech. The Beavers are scoring 22.5 points a game and allowing 23.3 points on defense.

