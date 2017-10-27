Montville PD: Political signs tampered with plywood, metal nails sticking out

MONTVILLE — The Montville Police Department along with the Montville Resident Trooper said they are investigating a suspicious incident that has been deemed a risk to public safety.

Police said on Thursday afternoon, the Montville Public Works Department discovered a number of local political road side signs that had been tampered with by placing squares of plywood which had large metal nails protruding upwards.

“The devices were under signs that were on the shoulder of the road and were concealed with loose grass to avoid detection. This posed a risk to pedestrians and to vehicles,” said police.

Police ask if anyone has any information regarding this incident, to call Lt. Bunnell at 860-892-6107 or Resident Trooper Sergeant Mark Juhola at 860-848-7040.

Police said the tip line may also be called at 860-892-6191.