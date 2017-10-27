Mostly sunny Friday, temps in the 60’s; tracking strong storm for Sunday-Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few leftover showers are possible through 8-9 PM tonight but they will be hit or miss. Most of the rain from our last storm is over! Some towns received 5"+ of much needed rain and there is more on the way this weekend.

Friday looks sunny and beautiful with highs near 60 degrees and blue skies. Areas of fog are possible early Saturday. Morning sunshine will mix in with afternoon clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 60s.

Then get ready to do it all over again. Another strong fall storm is likely Sunday into early Monday with heavy rain and high winds. Recent rain from our last storm has filled rivers and streams. This will leave them vulnerable to flooding during this storm and we'll need to keep a close eye on the situation.

By next week the drought should be over!

Forecast Details:

Today: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

Saturday: Patchy fog early. Morning sun mixing with some afternoon clouds. High: Mid-upper 60s.

Sunday: Rain developing, some could be heavy at times especially late-day and at night. Becoming windy. High: Low-mid 60s.

Monday: Rain ends early, clearing, remaining breezy. High: Mid-upper 50s.

Halloween: Sunny. High: Upper 50s.

