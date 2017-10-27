New Jersey state trooper saves man choking on food while off-duty

ROCKAWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New Jersey State Police posted video of one of their own saving a man who was choking on food.

Police say on October 22nd, New Jersey State Trooper Palaia was enjoying a day off with his song at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Rockaway Township when something when horrible wrong.

Shortly after sitting down, Palaia noticed a man at a nearby table was in distress. Without hesitation, he rushed over to the man who was showing signs that he couldn’t breathe.

Palaia immediately began the Heimlich maneuver. The man’s airway was cleared and he was able to breathe again, his skin returning to his natural color. He thanked the off-duty trooper for his life-saving efforts.

New Jersey State Police say the man had made a full recovery and is eternally grateful to Trooper Palaia.