× Newtown Police Department releases statement regarding recent FBI documents related to Sandy Hook

NEWTOWN — The Newtown Police Department releases a statement in response to 1,500 pages of newly released FBI report, specifically a section documenting that the gunman expressed desire to commit the Sandy Hook shooting in 2008.

When a witness alerted police, police said there was nothing they could do.

Newtown Police Department said in a statement:

Chief James Viadero:

“Newtown PD has been working closely with the FBI on verifying information on the referenced report. A comprehensive search of our records indicate that the person named in the report is not on record as ever contacting the agency in 2008 or subsequent to that date. We thank the FBI for their assistance and diligence in verifying the information.”

SAC Patricia Ferrick:

“The FBI’s release of investigative information on the Sandy Hook tragedy was made through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) provision as required by law. However, I understand that doing so renews the anguish for the victims’ families as well as for our community. Even though the documents are meant to stand on their own, I want to assure the community that all information received and allegations made before, during, and after the tragedy were thoroughly investigated.”

On Tuesday, the FBI released more than 1,500 pages of documents related to its investigation into the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that left 20 first-graders and six educators dead.

The documents state a woman who befriended Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza online said he was “singularly focused and obsessed with mass murders and spree killings” and looked upon school shooters “with respect and understanding.”

The unidentified woman began online contact with the 20-year-old about two years before his December 2012 rampage.

“The weirdest person online” she said of Lanza, who “devoted almost all of his Internet activity to researching and discussing” mass killings he meticulously documented and viewed as “a symptom caused by a broken society,” according to the documents.

The documents paint a portrait of a young man who appeared to have no friends or people to rely on for support. He found food unappealing and complained about being unable to find clothing that fit him comfortably. Saying that natural light hurt his eyes, Lanza avoided daylight and spent a lot of time at home, the documents said.

You can read the files here.

***CNN contributed to this report***