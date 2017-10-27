× Police ID woman dead in Route 17 crash in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — State police said one person has died following a crash on Route 17 southbound Friday afternoon.

State police identified Nancy Woodworth, 76, of Massachusetts as the woman dead following the crash. State police said both, Woodworth and another car were driving in an unknown direction on Route 17 when they collided head-on.

State police said the driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Woodworth was pronounced dead at the scene, said police.

State police ask if there are any witnesses to contact TFC Blalock of Troop H in Hartford at 860-534-1000.