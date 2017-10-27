Report: Simon Cowell taken to hospital after fall at home

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Simon Cowell attends the first day of auditions for the X Factor at The Titanic Hotel on June 20, 2017 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

LONDON  — A British newspaper says entertainment mogul Simon Cowell has been hospitalized after a fall at his London home.

The Sun says Cowell was taken from his house on a stretcher and wearing a neck brace on Friday morning.

It says the 58-year-old TV presenter is thought to have fainted and fallen down the stairs. The newspaper reports he is in a stable condition.

His representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cowell, creator of “America’s Got Talent,” is due to appear as a judge on the new series of U.K. TV talent show “The X Factor” on Saturday.

