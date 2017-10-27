Serial liquor store robbers on the loose in Wolcott; police asking for public’s help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOLCOTT - Police in four different towns are asking for the public's help in finding the two men who has been robbing liquor stores. The most recent one happened Thursday night.

North End Liquors on Wolcott Road were the first ones to get robbed.

It happened on Friday the 13th around 8:30 p.m. when the two men casually walked into the store. The employee was the only one working that night and he was getting ready to close.

Seconds later, the men took out a gun and pointed it at the employee and demanded money in a threatening manner.

"These are bad gentlemen that need to be taken off the streets. They're threatening not only with a firearm but in words of 'if you don't give me the money, I'm going to shoot and kill you'," said Detective Lieutenant Lenny Greene of the Wolcott Police Department.

Police said the men ran away with close to $1,000.

The first suspect is described as a black man who is over six feet tall and weighs over 200 pounds. The second suspect is a lighter-skinned man who was close to six feet tall.

"I believe right now in this area, I believe the suspects are from this area so anybody that is working in a package store or owns a package store to be wary," added Greene.

The owner of North End Liquors said he was shocked to find out this happened as it was a moment that traumatized his employee.

"I was stunned. I came right here and the cops were all here. It was pretty crazy," said Jim Lofgren, owner of North End Liquors.

However, the two men did not stop in Wolcott. One week later, they robbed another liquor store in Farmington and then Burlington Avenue Wine and Spirits in Bristol.

Then, it was just Thursday night they robbed Plymouth Package Store.

"It's not a lot of preventative measures I can think of other than having more than one employee," added Lofgren.

Wolcott police said they are confident the men will be caught. They said if anyone recognizes them, they are urged to immediately contact police at (203) 879-1414 or the department's TIP line at (203) 879-7626.