× TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 17 in Glastonbury closed after motorcycle crash

GLASTONBURY — State Police are on the scene of a motorcycle crash on Route 17 in Glastonbury.

Route 17 southbound between Hubbard and Buttonball Road is closed. Traffic is being diverted off of Hubbard Road.

There is a life-threatening injury.

FOX61 has a crew on the way.