Wesleyan offering free semester of study to students from University of Puerto Rico

MIDDLETOWN — With the recent destruction Hurricane Maria left in Puerto Rico, thousands of residents have been left with little to nothing. Students in some cases, have been left without education.

In an effort to help those students who have been affected, Wesleyan is offering a free semester of study in the spring of 2018 to students enrolled in the University of Puerto Rico.

In a release, the university said students will be expected to pay tuition at their home institution, but Wesleyan will offer free housing and meals as needed.

“Opening our campus to students from Puerto Rico is a meaningful way we can provide assistance that will make a real difference in the lives of some students,” said President Michael Roth. “It’s so evident that the need for help is overwhelming, and I know our campus community will welcome students with open arms.”

The university said the offer is meant to enable students whose lives have been disrupted to continue their education until they can return to their home institutions and, as such, applies only to the upcoming spring semester.

Students enrolled at other institutions in Puerto Rico may be eligible as well, and should contact Wesleyan at gueststudent@wesleyan.edu for more information.

