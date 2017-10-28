2017 World Series on FOX61: Astros take series lead

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Lance McCullers Jr. #43 of the Houston Astros reacts after a groundout to end the top of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game three of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

HOUSTON —  The Houston Astros broke out their bats in a four-run second inning, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 Friday night for a 2-1 World Series lead.

Yuli Gurriel homered to begin the four-run burst off loser Yu Darvish that also included run-scoring singles by Marwin Gonzalez and Brian McCann plus Alex Bregman’s sacrifice fly.

Lance McCullers Jr. allowed three runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings for the win and Brad Peacock followed with hitless relief for the save as the Astros improved to 7-0 at home this postseason and moved within two wins of their first title.

Darvish lasted 1 2/3 innings in his shortest big league start.

Charlie Morton starts for Houston in Game 4 on Saturday night against lefty Alex Wood.

