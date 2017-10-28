× National Drug Take Back Day

President trump has recently declared the opioid crisis a nationwide public health emergency.

According to a 2015 national survey 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs. To help fight those numbers police departments around the state are partnering with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency to take back your unwanted prescription drugs in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from friends and family, often from the medicine cabinet at home. So you can rid your homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. Just bring them to a site close to you around the state between 10 and 2 today. The service is free and it’s also anonymous. There are no questions asked.

All state police locations are available for drop off, 24 hours a day… and many individual towns also have drug drop off bins. But there are even more locations available today. For a full list of all the locations where you can drop your prescription drugs, click here.