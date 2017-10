× Severe crash closes Route 8 in Derby

Connecticut State Police say they have closed the southbound side of Route 8 in Derby due to a severe crash.

At least one person sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash that happened about 11:35am. First responders were working to extricate someone and LifeStar air ambulance has been called to the scene.

We’ll update this story in our app, on FOX61.com, and on the FOX61 news on WCCT-TV at 10pm and after the World Series on WTIC.