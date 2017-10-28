× US Attorney Daly announces departure from office

HARTFORD — Deirdre Daly says she is proud of her accomplishments as the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, including efforts fighting the opioid crisis, violent crime and public corruption.

Daly stepped down as U.S. attorney for Connecticut on Friday as her career as a federal prosecutor hit the 20-year mark.

In a release, Daly said:

“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve as Connecticut’s United States Attorney,” Daly said. “I am extremely proud of the tremendous accomplishments of the women and men of this office. I applaud their tireless work holding our most violent offenders accountable and standing up to those who abuse their power and influence, whether in government or on Wall Street. They have advocated for the most vulnerable, victims of child exploitation, human trafficking, drug overdose deaths, civil rights violations and investor fraud. Together, we have strengthened the relationship between law enforcement and minority communities, focused on the well-being of our police, supported formerly incarcerated individuals and collaborated with schools to combat the opioid epidemic. I am confident this important work will continue to thrive.”

The 58-year-old Fairfield resident was among 46 remaining U.S. attorneys nominated by former President Barack Obama who were asked to resign earlier this year by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. It is customary for U.S. attorneys to leave their posts once a new president of a different party is in office.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed an order appointing John H. Durham the Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Mr. Durham was sworn in today by Chief U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall in New Haven.

“The people of Connecticut will be in excellent hands with U.S. Attorney John Durham, and the 112 career employees in the office who dedicate themselves to always doing what is fair and right,” Daly said.

Daly was allowed to stay in office for several more months so she could reach the 20-year milestone.

She says she does not have any immediate plans to take a new job.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***