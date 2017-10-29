× Bystanders, police can’t save woman from alleged drunk driver

The best efforts of police and civilians couldn’t save a life in Plainville.

Just after 9:30 Saturday night, two women walking on Bradley Street were struck by a car. When officers arrived, they say one 59 year old woman was trapped under the driver’s side tire. Bystanders at the scene helped officers lift the car and pull the woman free. Life Star helicopter took her to Hartford Hospital, but she died several hours later.

The driver, 35 year old Justine Cusick of Plainville, was uninjured, and has been charged with driving under the influence and manslaughter in the 2nd degree among other charges. She’s being held $125,000 bond.

The other pedestrian’s injuries were not severe. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Plainville Police at 860-747-1616.