Candy & Safety: Trick-or-treating in downtown Manchester

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER -- Families were able to trick or treat safely this Halloween in Manchester by walking up and down Main Street in the daylight. Families got to stop by different stores and collect candy from store owners.

"This is really my kids Halloween cause I don't really take them around on Halloween night," said Amy Figueroa who lives in Manchester. "It's safe, it's during the day."

Parents said they were able to run into friends of their children's from school and it felt safe seeing familiar faces. Business owners on Main Street were also able to benefit, saying they had an increased amount of customers.

"The trick or treating definitely helped we handed out 2,000 pieces of candy today," said Krystal Masters.

Kids also got to see magic shows and paint pumpkins in addition to getting candy.