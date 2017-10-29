× Deadline approaching to register to vote in local elections

HARTFORD — The deadline to register to vote in Connecticut’s upcoming municipal elections is fast approaching.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says people eligible to vote have until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to register online. They can also hand-deliver their applications to their local registrar of voters by 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Registrars will be in their offices from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mail-in applications must be postmarked by Tuesday’s date, Oct. 31.

Voters will go to the polls on Nov. 7 in most Connecticut cities and towns. Polling places will be open that day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To register to vote online, voters can visit myvote.ct.gov/register. They can check to see if they are registered and find local polling places by visiting myvote.ct/gov/lookup.