Dog shot in domestic dispute in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police have arrested a suspect who they believe shot a dog Friday night on Wethersfield Avenue.

Police found a dog suffering from a gunshot wound to the jaw. Police put the dog in a cruiser and rushed it the New England Veterinary Center. Detectives from the Focused Violence Reduction Team FVRT investigated and arrested Tyshawn Virtue for domestic related charges. A search warrant was executed and police found a cache of 9mm rounds, and a bullet-proof vest. Video surveillance footage later helped police locate a 9mm handgun in a nearby wooded area. Police believe Virtue shot the dog due to anger over the domestic dispute.

Virtue has previous firearm-related felony convictions. He is charged with Criminal Possession Firearm, Criminal Possession Ammunition, Criminal Possession Body Armor, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, Cruelty to Animals, Risk of Injury, and Violation of a Protective Order. He is was held on a $500,000 bond.

The dog is in stable condition, but will require surgery.

