Hundreds take to the street to fight breast cancer

HARTFORD--October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and on Sunday, Connecticut residents were walking to fight the disease.

Walkers were in Hartford at Bushnell Park. Cancer survivors, caregivers and people just out in the community walked to stop breast cancer.

Community members are uniting to make the greatest impact to save lives and ensure no one has to face breast cancer alone. This is all put on through the American Cancer Society making strides against breast cancer. Walks were held in Hartford and Waterbury to raise awareness and funds to create a world without breast cancer one day. The American Cancer Society estimates that about 300,000 women in the country will be diagnosed with breast cancer and about 40,000 will die from the disease this year. They also say about 2,000 men are also expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year with an estimated 460 deaths.

The American Cancer Society has raised more than $810 million to help end breast cancer and they're hoping to add to that amount today.