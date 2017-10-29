× Ledyard police arrest man for flying drone over youth football game

LEDYARD — Police arrested a New London man Saturday after he refused to stop flying a youth football game Saturday.

Daquawn Knight, 31, of New London was charged with Breach of Peace and Interfering with an Officer.

The incident happened at Judge Crandall Football Field in Ledyard. Police said he was flying the drone over the game which caused a delay. Officials at the game asked him to stop and he refused. Police said they asked him to land the drone after they arrived. When he finally landed the drone, he was arrested.

He was freed on $500 bond and will appear on Nov. 11 in New London court.