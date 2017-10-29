Meriden Humane Society calling for volunteers to help as water floods facility

MERIDEN — The Meriden Humane Society, which is just getting back on its feet a long period of mismanagement, faced another crisis Sunday night as water flooded the facility.

The organization posted on its Facebook page:

****WE NEED YOUR HELP!!! Our outside back dog kennels are flooding which in turn is flooding the inside dog room. We have been here for 3 hours trying to reduce the water. The rain is picking up and and it feels like we are shoveling against the tide. We need help shoveling a trench to redirect the water so we will not be here all night. Please just show up at the shelter with rain gear and shovels. Please come around back because the front door is locked. PLEASE SHARE!!! Pics posted below are from earlier. Thank you everyone!!***

Last October, the group was told it had four months to vacate the Murdock Avenue property. City officials said the group overstayed its lease which expired in 2015.

This came after a series of controversies including the arrest of its director Marlena DiBianco for forging paperwork.

Since, the Meriden Humane Society Board of Directors pushed to bring about change in an effort to keep its home.