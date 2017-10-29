Police searching for suspects in Oxford ID theft

OXFORD — State police are asking the public’s help in finding the identity of two female larceny suspects who cashed fraudulent checks worth almost $4,000.

Police said on October 4, two women in a dark-colored Chrysler 300 cashed two forged personal checks totaling over $3,900.00 at the Ion Bank in Oxford.

The checks were drawn from other banks, but were made out to an Ion Bank customer. One of the women used the Ion customer’s stolen CT driver’s license in order to cash the checks. Right before the Oxford transaction the same two women attempted to cash the checks at the Ion Bank in Ansonia, but the teller refused.

Police said the suspects tried to cash more checks at another branch, but the teller tried to stall the suspects and called police, but the women fled. Naugatuck Police seized the checks and the Ion customer’s stolen driver’s license. Police said the Ion customer’s pocketbook had originally been stolen out of her vehicle in Naugatuck on October 2.

Police said the license plate on the car they were using was reported stolen out of Danbury.

Anyone who thinks they may have any information or thinks they may know the identity or whereabouts of either suspect is asked to call the Oxford Resident State Trooper’s Office at 203-888-4353, Troop A-Southbury at 203-267-2200 or text TIP711 with any information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.