Reflecting on Devastation: Hurricane Sandy Struck Five Years Ago

EAST HAVEN - Sunday marks five years since Connecticut was hit by Hurricane Sandy

People that were impacted are still working to get back to their normal lives whether it is putting a roof over their heads or trying to move past the bad memories.

“It was known to be terrible and it got worse than that,” said Rich Breunich, resident of East Haven.

It was on October 29, 2012 when gray skies quickly moved in. People had been prepping in advance after hearing media outlets send out warnings. Governor Dannel Malloy then declared a State of Emergency where he closed state highways and urged people by the shore to evacuate immediately.

It was in a matter of minutes when Hurricane Sandy struck and brought heavy wind gusts, torrential rain and thousands of power outages.

“There was devastation almost like I’ve never seen before,” said East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo.

When the hurricane passed, towns like East Haven became desolate.

Cosey Beach no longer lived up to its name as residents like Rich Breunich came home to practically nothing.

“The first floor was destroyed, the back sliders were gone and water ran through the house, ran through the backyard, destroyed all these stone walls,” added Breunich.

Cottages were destroyed and families fled to neighboring areas as they were desperate for help and a home.

“It was very traumatizing for those people especially when they had pets and they might have had to leave their pets behind, but the people down here are pretty resilient,” added Mayor Maturo.

30 homes were destroyed by Hurricane Sandy and Irene. The mayor said the National Guard even had to be called in for looting.

As years passed, families gradually recovered. The town worked closely with the FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and state agencies to raise homes 13 feet above sea level, a process that took about five years for 25 homes.

FEMA also provided money to raise Cosey Beach Avenue so emergency vehicles are able to respond to people faster.

“We have to learn from previous disasters. That’s why it’s so important to know history,” added Mayor Maturo.

However, Breunich hopes it is history that is never repeated. “The awareness of the hurricane situation is much more prevalent now.”