The Real Story – CT’s bid for Amazon

The state of Connecticut has officially submitted a bid to win the competition for a new headquarters that online retail giant Amazon wants to build.

Amazon already has a presence here - a warehouse in Windsor, a sorting center in Wallingford and a second sorting center planned at the former Pratt & Whitney site in North Haven. The company has said it expects that the headquarters will create 50,000 jobs! What are our chances?

Guest: Commissioner Catherine Smith, Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development