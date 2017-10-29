Tracking powerful storms Sunday, Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's yet another rain and wind storm here in Connecticut! We have the potential for another 2-4" of rain statewide as a strong low pressure system passes by us.

So far today, it's fairly quiet for the first half of the day, with just a few scattered showers out there for you. The steadier rain will gradually move in by this evening with an increasing southeasterly wind. We could have wind gusts up to 40-65 mph, with a High Wind Warning in effect for the entire state.

Rain will continue into early Monday but a gusty wind will continue all day on the backside of the low. So scattered power outages and wind damage are possible, especially if we get some embedded thunderstorms during the height of the storm Sunday night.

Rainfall-wise, we are expecting as much as the last storm with 2"-4" statewide. The higher end of that range is more likely in central/western Connecticut. This could be enough to cause flooding issues. Some of the bigger rivers like the Connecticut river could approach flood stage too.

The kids will luck out as the wind diminishes and skies clear just in time for Halloween. As the kids head out trick-or-treating, the weather should be fairly seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mainly clear skies.

Forecast Details:

Today: Showers, areas of rain. Increasing southeast wind 15 to 25 mph, gusts up to 40 mph. High: Low-mid 60s.

Sunday night: Rain, heavy at times. Strong winds likely too with scattered power outages possible. Southeast wind at 20 to 30 miles an hour. Gusts up to 40-60 mph.

Monday: Areas of rain through mid morning. Some clearing late in the late, remaining quite windy. Early morning highs in the 60s, then falling in the afternoon.

Halloween: Sunny, cooler. High: 50s. Great weather for trick-or-treaters!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late. Chance evening showers. High: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 55-60.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy. High: 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High:60.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here