HARTFORD — Increasing wind and rain Sunday afternoon has made travel throughout the state more difficult than usual.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the Rocky Hill Ferry is closed until further notice, due to flooding and high water.

As of 6 p.m., about 400 Eversource customers were without power.

Flights at Bradley International were running on time.

