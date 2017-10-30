Check for delays and closings here

49ers Trade Second-Round Pick for Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted 8:37 PM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 08:39PM, October 30, 2017

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo of the New England Patriots sets up a play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at University of Phoenix Stadium on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona. New England won 23-21. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Patriots have traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This story id developing and will be updated.

Related stories