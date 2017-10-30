× 49ers Trade Second-Round Pick for Patriots QB Jimmy Garoppolo

The Patriots have traded quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers in exchange for a 2018 second-round pick, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

This story id developing and will be updated.