Avon teen on a mission to fight cancer

HARTFORD -- A teenager from Avon is stepping up to help fight cancer.

17-year-old Teagan Stedman is the founder of the Shred Kids’ Cancer Foundation. He has raised more than $350-thousand dollars to help fund clinical research since founding the organization at eight years old.

As part of his efforts, the high school senior has taken the stage with rock band legends like Slash and Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses and Shavo from Systems of a Down.

Teagan is currently working with the Kumbar Lab at the University of Connecticut Health to develop new ways to treat tumors and avoid harming healthy cells allowing children to undergo less harsh cancer therapy and improve recovery.

Teagan Stedman sat down with Keith McGilvery on the Fox 61 Morning News.