Clearing mid-morning Monday, remaining windy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Heavy rain and wind continues into the early hours as major coastal rain and wind storm tracks just west of Connecticut.

There are Flood Advisories and warnings across parts of Connecticut that are becoming more numerous with the heavier rains moving through the are this evening and continuing through midnight.

With wind gusts up to 40-65 mph, and some gusts could come close to 70 mph, before the storm pulls away by early Monday morning. High Wind Warning remains in effect for the entire state through tomorrow.

Rain will continue into early Monday but a gusty wind will continue all day on the backside of the low.

Rainfall-wise, we are expecting as much as the last storm with 2"-4" statewide. The higher end of that range is more likely in central/western Connecticut. This could be enough to cause flooding issues. Some of the bigger rivers like the Connecticut river could approach flood stage too.

The kids will luck out as the wind diminishes and skies clear just in time for Halloween. As the kids head out trick-or-treating, the weather should be fairly seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s with mainly clear skies.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Rain, heavy at times. Strong winds likely too with scattered power outages possible. Southeast wind at 20 to 30 miles an hour. Gusts up to 40-65 mph.

Monday: Areas of rain through mid morning. Some clearing late in the late, remaining quite windy. Early morning highs in the 60s, then falling in the afternoon.

Halloween: Sunny, cooler. High: 50s. Great weather for trick-or-treaters!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late. Chance evening showers. High: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 59-64.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here