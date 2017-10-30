Cool night with temps in the low 40s, Sunny, cool Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve seen plenty of trees and wires down across the area, leading to road closures and many travel headaches all morning. The cleanup continues today.

We have a chilly night on tap for tonight, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s under mainly clear skies. Great weather is on the way for Halloween and beyond, with a fall feel to the air and dry conditions overall.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Lows 37-43.

Halloween: Sunny, cooler. High: 50s. Great weather for trick-or-treaters!

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late. Chance evening showers. High: Upper 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 59-64.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 50s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here