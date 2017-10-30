FOX61 Team Storm Coverage: Over 90,000 resident still without power; Eversource speaks out

HARTFORD — The wind and rain swept through the state Sunday night, bringing with it downed trees and many power outages,

Click here for school closings.

Power Outages

As of 11:30 p.m.:

Eversource: – 93, 971

United Illuminating – 350

Norwich Utilities – 1,000

To see the Eversource outage map, click here.

To see the United Illuminating map, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Eversource Incident Command Center in Berlin, employees are working around the clock to try to restore power to tens of thousands of customers still in the dark since Sunday night's storm.

As of Monday afternoon, Eversource said it has restored power to more than 130,000 homes. More than 120,000 are still without power. Eversource said the higher concentrations of storm-related damage are along the shoreline and Southeast Connecticut.

Hundreds of line crews and tree crews have been out since yesterday to restore power. The Incident Command Center in Berlin is monitoring and coordinating Eversource's response.

Eversource said this will be a multi-day outage for some customers, and encourages customers to take steps to prepare.

For information on outages, visit Eversource.com or call 1-800-286-2000. You can also sign up for Eversource text updates via the company's website.

For the latest traffic information, click here.

For the latest weather, click here.

Storm marches across the state:

Volunteers had to help with flood mitigation at the Meriden Humane Society.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hartford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ledyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cheshire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glastonbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video