FOX61 Team Storm Coverage: Over 90,000 resident still without power; Eversource speaks out

HARTFORD — The wind and rain swept through the state Sunday night, bringing with it downed trees and many power outages,
Power Outages
As of 11:30 p.m.:
Eversource: – 93, 971
United Illuminating – 350
Norwich Utilities – 1,000
At the Eversource Incident Command Center in Berlin, employees are working around the clock to try to restore power to tens of thousands of customers still in the dark since Sunday night's storm.
As of Monday afternoon, Eversource said it has restored power to more than 130,000 homes. More than 120,000 are still without power. Eversource said the higher concentrations of storm-related damage are along the shoreline and Southeast Connecticut.
Hundreds of line crews and tree crews have been out since yesterday to restore power. The Incident Command Center in Berlin is monitoring and coordinating Eversource's response.
Eversource said this will be a multi-day outage for some customers, and encourages customers to take steps to prepare.
For information on outages, visit Eversource.com or call 1-800-286-2000. You can also sign up for Eversource text updates via the company's website.
Storm marches across the state:
Volunteers had to help with flood mitigation at the Meriden Humane Society.
