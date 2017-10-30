FOX61 Team Storm Coverage: Over 90,000 residents still without power; Eversource speaks out

HARTFORD — The wind and rain swept through the state Sunday night, bringing with it downed trees and many power outages.

Power Outages

As of 12:45 a.m.:

Eversource – 91,249

United Illuminating – 242

Norwich Utilities – 700

At the Eversource Incident Command Center in Berlin, employees are working around the clock to try to restore power to tens of thousands of customers still in the dark since Sunday night's storm.

As of Monday afternoon, Eversource said it has restored power to more than 130,000 homes. More than 120,000 are still without power. Eversource said the higher concentrations of storm-related damage are along the shoreline and Southeast Connecticut.

Hundreds of line crews and tree crews have been out since yesterday to restore power. The Incident Command Center in Berlin is monitoring and coordinating Eversource's response.

Eversource said this will be a multi-day outage for some customers, and encourages customers to take steps to prepare.

For information on outages, visit Eversource.com or call 1-800-286-2000. You can also sign up for Eversource text updates via the company's website.

Storm marches across the state:

Meriden - FOX61's Margaux Farrell

The Meriden Humane Society, which is just getting back on its feet a long period of mismanagement, faced another crisis Sunday night as water flooded the facility.

Hartford County - FOX61's Kaitlin Goslee

In Farmington, Route 4 was closed shortly after midnight Sunday when a large tree came down across the road taking down power lines with it. The downed tree forced detours around the area for the morning commute and most of the day Monday.

Ledyard - FOX61's Tony Terzi, Jenna DeAngelis

The Connecticut town with the highest percentage of power outages had not yet seen any representatives of their power provider in their community.

Cheshire - FOX61's Ike Ejiochi

The roads in Cheshire were a little dangerous after wind gusts of over 60 mph ripped through the town.

Glastonbury - FOX61's Jim Altman

A huge oak tree crashed through the roof of Wilcox's home at around 3 a.m.

