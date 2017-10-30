× Hartford Police investigating fatal stabbing

HARTFORD — Hartford Police say they are investigating after a fatal stabbing early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to York Street, just west of Zion Street on a concerned citizen’s report of a unconcious man, laying on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The man was taken to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead just after 4 a.m.

A blood trail was found that led to the rear porch of 607 Zion STreet.

A crime scene was established on the porch. Several items were found like a ski mask, drug paraphernalia, bikes, and blood. It appeared that a struggle occurred.

Hartford police say the victim was a 19-year-old male, but have not ID’d him yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department, Lt. Cicero 860-757-4179. Anonymous tips can be left at http://www.hartford.gov/Police