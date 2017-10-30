Check for delays and closings here

Judge reinstates 6-game suspension for Cowboys’ Elliott

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 11: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball against Romeo Okwara #78 of the New York Giants during the first quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK  — A federal judge has cleared the way for the NFL to enforce a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Monday denied the request for a preliminary injunction from players’ union attorneys working for Elliott.

It’s the second time a federal ruling has overturned a reprieve that kept Elliott on the field, and likely will lead to another effort by for Elliott’s legal team to pursue other remedies.

Elliott attended the roughly two-hour hearing in New York on Monday, a day after rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 33-19 win at Washington.

