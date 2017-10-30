Ledayrd mayor: Trick-or-Treating postponed due to power outages
LEDYARD — With thousands of residents without power across the state following Sunday night’s storm, trick-or-treating in Ledyard has been postponed.
Ledyard’s mayor Fred Allyn III said because of power lines down, there will be no trick-or-treating on Halloween Tuesday. Alyn III said trick-or-treating will be moved to Friday.
Allyn III voiced his frustration with Eversource in particular due to their “damage assessment” in a Facebook post Monday.
In addition to postponing trick-or-treating, school in Ledyard will be cancelled Tuesday.
41.445644 -72.018174