STAMFORD — Police said they are searching for two men who allegedly stole $7,400 worth of glasses from Solstice at a Stamford mall.

Stamford police said on October 16th, two black males entered Solstice in the mall, one with blue sweatshirt on and a hat, the other with a black sweatshirt with white strings on it.

Police ask if anyone can identify either party to contact Stamford Police Property Crimes Division at 203-977-4407.