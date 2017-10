× School closings across the state

Sunday night’s storm damage left many schools across the state closed Monday:

School Closures:

Ashford Public Schools – Closed

Bethel Public Schools – 2 hour delay, officials will reassess at 7 a.m. to determine if opening the schools is safe.

Bolton Public Schools – Closed

Cheshire Public Schools – Closed due to “significant loss of power” and roads closed.

East Hampton Public Schools – Closed due to road closures and downed powerlines

East Lyme Public Schools – Closed

Glastonbury Public Schools – Closed

Killingly Public Schools – Closed

Lebanon Public Schools – Closed

Ledyard Public Schools – Closed

Madison Public Schools – Closed

North Branford Public Schools – Closed due to power outages

Norwich Public Schools – Closed Monday

Vernon Public Schools – Closed.

Wallingford Public Schools – Closed due to power outages and roads being blocked.

Watertown Public Schools – 2 hour delay, working on restoring power and road issues.