Several state parks closed in wake of storm damage

EAST HADDAM — The Department of Enviroment and Energy (DEEP) says that 5 state parks are closed after a storm caused damage acorss the state Sunday night.

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport is closed due to downed tree limbs

Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam is closed because of downed tree limbs.

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold is closed until noon because of downed tree limbs.

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme is closed until 10 a.m. because of downed tree limbs.

Harkness Memorial state park in Waterford is closed due to downed tree limbs.

While some parks will reopen today, it’s unknown how long the others will be closed for.