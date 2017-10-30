Storm damage leaves roads closed, hundreds of thousands without power

HARTFORD — The wind and rain swept through the state Sunday night, bringing with it downed trees and many power outages

Power Outages

As of 4:15 a.m.:

Eversource: – 157,753

United Illuminating – 7,760

Road Closures:

Farmington – Route 4 (Farmington Ave) is closed in both directions between West Avon Road, and Brickyard Road due a tree and power lines across the road. A detour has been set up according to police.

Ashford – Route 75 CLOSED at Graham Road, tree down on wires in the road.

Trumbull – Debris on Route 8 Northbound between exists 9-11. The right lane is closed.

Windham – Route 85 CLOSED between Club Road and Jeffrey Road, tree down on wires and police activity.

Killingly – Route 21 CLOSED between Ware Road and HUrry Road because of tree down on the wires in the roadway.

Portland – Route 17 CLOSED at Wilcox Hill Road because of a tree down on wires in the roadway.

Sharon – Route 7 CLOSED just south of Salisbury town line because of wires down.

Malborough – Route 66 CLOSED from Robert Road and East Hampton town line because of the tree’s down on wires in the road.