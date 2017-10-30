Storm damage leaves roads closed, over 103,000 without power; Eversource speaks out

HARTFORD — The wind and rain swept through the state Sunday night, bringing with it downed trees and many power outages,

Click here for school closings.

Power Outages

As of 5 p.m.:

Eversource: – 103,885

United Illuminating – 350

Norwich Utilities – 1,000

To see the Eversource outage map, click here.

To see the United Illuminating map, click here.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At the Eversource Incident Command Center in Berlin, employees are working around the clock to try to restore power to tens of thousands of customers still in the dark since Sunday night's storm.

As of Monday afternoon, Eversource said it has restored power to more than 130,000 homes. More than 120,000 are still without power. Eversource said the higher concentrations of storm-related damage are along the shoreline and Southeast Connecticut.

Hundreds of line crews and tree crews have been out since yesterday to restore power. The Incident Command Center in Berlin is monitoring and coordinating Eversource's response.

Eversource said this will be a multi-day outage for some customers, and encourages customers to take steps to prepare.

For information on outages, visit Eversource.com or call 1-800-286-2000. You can also sign up for Eversource text updates via the company's website.

Traffic Impacts:

Ashford - Route 75 CLOSED at Graham Road, tree down on wires in the road.

Cheshire - Route 10 CLOSED between Stony Hill Road and Country Club Road because of trees and wires down in the road.

Colchester - Route 149 CLOSED at Colchester/East Haddam town line due to trees and wires down in the road.

Columbia - Route 87 CLOSED due to tree down in the roadway with wires.

Coventry - Route 31 CLOSED at Depot Road due to trees on wires.

Danbury - Metro North says the Danbury line has been suspended due to a mudslide and signal problems.

East Haddam - Route 431 closed near Gillette Castle; Route 434 closed near State Park all due to trees and wires down in the roadway.

Farmington - Route 4 (Farmington Ave) reopened following a tree and power lines across the road.

Hartland - Route 179 CLOSED at Elementary School because of trees and wires down.

Killingly - Route 12 CLOSED between Ware Road and Hurry Road because of tree down on the wires in the roadway.

Killingworth -Route 148 at Bunker Hill Road is CLOSED because of a tree down with wires.

Lebanon - Route 87 is CLOSED at oliver Road because of trees and wires down.

Marlborough - Route 66 CLOSED from Robert Road and East Hampton town line because of the tree's down on wires in the road.

Montville - Montville Route 161 at Bulter Town Road CLOSED because of trees and wires down.

New Canaan - Metro North is saying that the service from the New Canaan branch has been suspended due to a tree falling on the overhead wires.

Pomfret - Route 97 CLOSED near Cassidy Road because of trees and wires in the roadway; Route 44 is CLOSED near Gary School Road because of trees and wires down; Route 244 CLOSED near Jackson road because of trees and wires down.

Portland - Route 17 CLOSED at Wilcox Hill Road because of a tree down on wires in the roadway.

Ridgefield - Route 33 CLOSED near Homestead Road because of trees and wires down.

Rocky Hill - The Rocky Hill Ferry is CLOSED until further notice due to flooding and high water.

Sharon - Route 7 CLOSED just south of Salisbury town line because of wires down.

Tolland: Hartford Road closed after a tree went into a building.

Vernon - Route 74, 31, and 30 all closed. Police say expect major delays for commutes.

Washington - Route 199 CLOSED near Davenport Road because of trees and wires.

For the latest traffic information, click here.

For the latest weather, click here.

Storm marches across the state:

A tree fell and damaged a garage in Meriden and cut off power to the home on Bradley Ave.

Volunteers had to help with flood mitigation at the Meriden Humane Society.

A tree fell on Shingle Hill Road in West Haven and police were blocking off the road. Herrington and Sons Tree Specialists are removing the tree. They said they got a call 4:30-5ish about this. They say the tree actually appears healthy. They believe this is weather related but say actually likely from the drought. This is how they described it: said after a drought a tree dries up and when it rains they suck up the water which makes them top heavy.

A tree was in the roadway on Old Maid's Lane in Glastonbury, but it has since been cleared.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said the Rocky Hill Ferry is closed until further notice, due to flooding and high water.

At one point, at Bradley International, 50 % of arrivals late or very late and 30% of departures are late or very late.