Suspect in numerous Kansas City rapes may be posing as Uber driver, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The suspect in multiple Kansas City rape cases may be posing as an Uber driver to prey on vulnerable women, police are warning.

Antwan T. Crosby, 33, is wanted on aggravated rape charges, according to WDAF, and has been named in numerous sexual assault cases throughout the city.

Police said he has been known to pick up intoxicated women in two of the city's entertainment districts, Westport and Power & Light District, and may be offering rides while pretending to be a driver for the ride-sharing app.

A spokesperson for the company said Crosby is not an Uber driver and has never been registered in their system. Uber has posted these tips and safety features on their website for anyone using the app.

Anyone with information on Crosby's whereabouts is asked to call the tip line Crimestoppers at (816) 474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest and/or charges could be eligible for a reward up to $2,000. All information is anonymous.