UConn's Breanna Stewart says #MeToo; Essay details childhood abuse

Former UConn star Breanna Stewart revealed that she was molested as a child in a blog post on the Player’s Tribune.

Stewart, who plays center for the Seattle Storm, described being abused over several years by someone close to her family. She finally told her parents and the offender was stopped.

She wrote:

Our experiences are different. How we cope is different. But our voices matter.

I also thought about what my dad has said to me more than once:

“It’s not a dirty little secret. When you’re comfortable with it, and when you’re comfortable being open about it, you could save someone’s life.”

That’s why I’m writing this. This is bigger than me.



The “#MeToo” campaign response to the Harvey Weinstein scandal and its ensuing fall out. Now, women across the country and the world are using the hashtag and social media to bring awareness to abuse and harassment women receive.