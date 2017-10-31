2017 World Series on FOX61: Dodgers defeat Astros to force a Game 7

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday night.

New Britain native George Springer, gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning following a home run to right field. A double to right field by Dodgers’ Chris Taylor, tied the game at one at the bottom of the sixth. The Dodgers would tack on one more run after a Corey Seager sac fly that brought in Taylor.

Dodgers’ Joc Pederson would add an insurance run at the bottom of the seventh inning to extend the Dodgers’ lead to 3-1. He connected on a 1-2 pitch from Joe Musgrove that landed in the left-field pavilion.

Game 7 is Wednesday, November 1 at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

