Ask the Attorney: Dog attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ask the Attorney

Last weekend my son and I were walking on our block when a dog ran up to us and viciously attacked my son. While I attempted to pull the dog away, he suddenly began attacking me.

A neighbor witnessed the attack and quickly called 911. We were taken to the emergency room by ambulance where my son received stitches on his face and may be scarred for life, I was also severely bruised in the attack!

Can we sue the dog owner? I don’t know what type of dog attacked us, does this matter?

-Pam B