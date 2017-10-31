× Bristol police issue Silver Alert for missing elderly couple

BRISTOL — Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly couple.

Police Antoinette Wojenski, 86,Joseph Wojenski, 84 were driving to Florida. They haven’t been heard from and are overdue. Police said Antoinette is Caucasian, with grey hair and black eyes. She is 5 foot, 3 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. John is 5’9″ and weighs 160 lbs. Police said he has tattoos on his upper left arm and was last seen wearing

white t-shirt & gray gym pants.

Police did not supply a photograph.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt. They are said to be driving a blue/green older model Chrysler Town and Country minivan with unknown Florida plate. if you know the whereabouts of Antoinette and John, call Bristol police at: 860-584-3011.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.