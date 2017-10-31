Frosty start Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve seen plenty of trees and wires down across the area, leading to road closures and many travel headaches all morning. The cleanup continues today.

A Frost Advisory is in effect tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s (some upper 20s for our typical cool-spots) which will be cold for those who are still without heat after our last storm.

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Connecticut River at Hartford and Middle Haddam. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast through Wednesday or Thursday. This is for the typical low-lying areas (that flood every spring) in areas immediately surrounding the river like Hartford, Wethersfield, Glastonbury and Portland. You can read more here.

Winds will finally diminish overnight Tuesday followed by a frosty start on Wednesday with many towns dropping into the 20s to low 30s inland, mid 30s for the shore.

Clouds will increase Wednesday with highs in the 50s. There is a slight chance for a sprinkle late-day but there is a better chance for showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a warm front approaches. This will be followed by warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Friday will be even warmer with highs near 70 degrees.

Cooler air, 50s return this weekend. Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend followed by showers or a period of rain on Sunday.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear skies and frosty in spots. Lows: 28-38.

Wednesday: Frosty start, 30s. Sunny start then increasing clouds. Chance late sprinkle. High: Mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: mid 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, chance isolated shower. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: low 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers, milder. High: Low to mid 60s.

